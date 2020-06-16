comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check price | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a Snapdragon 720G, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 9:14 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 11

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is a much better smartphone than its sibling which goes by the name Max. In our review of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, we mentioned how the difference between two devices boils down to one element. If you want really fast charging then Max is a good option. Otherwise, Redmi Note 9 Pro is great and also more affordable. To recall, both the devices launched in March but went on sale in a proper way only in May. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia: Check specifications

As part of this extended offering, the Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. Those buying the device should note that they don’t get any additional offers. It is also important to note that the device has become expensive by Rs 1,000 due to GST rate hike. Those buying the smartphone today will, however, be able to avail double data benefit on select plans from Airtel. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB storage model sale today: Price in India, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The base model of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. We recommend that you get the 6GB RAM variant since the camera is impressive and captures big images. You might run out of storage sooner than you can realize with this device. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro follows the trend and comes equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display. Xiaomi is not supporting faster refresh rate and the panel supports 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response. Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

The reason to get this over the Max is the 48-megapixel main camera on the back with Samsung GM2 sensor. In our review, we observed how the sensor helps with better details and dynamic range. This sensor, in our opinion, is better than the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 if you care for details. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor. The whole setup is rounded off with a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait effects.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is a worthy successor to Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro before it. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi has also added an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone is also amongst the first to feature support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.

