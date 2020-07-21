comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India: Price, specs and more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India: Price, specs and more

The base model of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999. It is on sale through Mi.com and Amazon.in.

  Published: July 21, 2020 11:57 AM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is currently on sale in India, and its price starts from Rs 13,999. The latest Xiaomi Redmi Note phone is on sale through Mi.com and Amazon.in. As for the sale offer, buyers are being offered double data with Airtel prepaid recharges of Rs 298 or 398. If you are interested in buying this device, then read on to know more about this mid-range Redmi phone. Also Read - Xiaomi might soon launch new Mi TV models in India as smart TV market gets new entrants

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, colors

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in India in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The Chinese company is selling the handset in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India; check price, specifications and more

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. This is a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch-hole camera at the center. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It supports storage expansion and even has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today: Livestream details and what to expect

With Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is offering a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. The device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

Features  Redmi Note 9 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
OS Android v10
Display Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, IPS LCD-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Front Camera 16 MP Primary Camera
Battery 5020 mAh
  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 11:57 AM IST

