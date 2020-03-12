comscore Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display, Snapdragon 720G launched in India: Price, Specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display, Snapdragon 720G launched in India: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is the direct challenger to Realme 6 series and it comes with Snapdragon 720G and a punch-hole camera as well.

  • Updated: March 12, 2020 1:13 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 9

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, the successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro, is now official. The smartphone maker leader launched the device via an online-only event. With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is taking a different approach to the Redmi Note 9 series. In the past, the Redmi Note series evolved from performance, camera experience to design. This year, the company is trying to tie all those elements into an unique experience.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro launched: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is being launched in two different storage variants. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 12,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India and Mi.com. It will go on sale at 12:00PM IST on March 17, 2020. It will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. This is a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch hole camera at the center. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is also tweaking the camera setup in a big way. It is getting rid of the 64-megapixel main camera and using a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Also Read

Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi confirmed that the device also comes with anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2020 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
News
Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

News

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

Tencent Games to hold PUBG Mobile Pro League online due to coronavirus

Gaming

Tencent Games to hold PUBG Mobile Pro League online due to coronavirus

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

Second-Gen Google Chromecast Ultra could come soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Four More Shots Please Season 2 releasing on April 17

Entertainment

Four More Shots Please Season 2 releasing on April 17
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India
Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M30s with 4GB RAM launched

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 4GB RAM launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro और Note 9 Pro Max 12,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च

Oppo Find X2 Pro ने AnTuTU बेंचमार्क टेस्ट में तोड़ा सभी स्मार्टफोन रिकॉर्ड

रियलमी 6 सीरीज को टक्कर देने आ रहे हैं शाओमी के ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन

E3 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus : कोरोनावायरस के चलते रद्द हुआ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एंटरटेनमेंट एक्सपो

Escobar Fold 2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन है Samsung Galaxy Fold, यूट्यूबर ने किया खुलासा

News

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
News
Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

News

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with NavIC support launched in India
Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India
Second-Gen Google Chromecast Ultra could come soon

News

Second-Gen Google Chromecast Ultra could come soon