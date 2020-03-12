Redmi Note 9 Pro with punch-hole display launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, the successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro, is now official. The smartphone maker leader launched the device via an online-only event. With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is taking a different approach to the Redmi Note 9 series. In the past, the Redmi Note series evolved from performance, camera experience to design. This year, the company is trying to tie all those elements into an unique experience.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro launched: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is being launched in two different storage variants. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 12,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India and Mi.com. It will go on sale at 12:00PM IST on March 17, 2020. It will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. This is a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch hole camera at the center. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is also tweaking the camera setup in a big way. It is getting rid of the 64-megapixel main camera and using a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi confirmed that the device also comes with anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.