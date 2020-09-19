Xiaomi has finally released the MIUI 12 version for Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India. It has been a long wait for users, who first heard about the version testing for their device back in August. But they’ll be glad to know the stable version is rolling out now. The update is available over the air (OTA) for the Redmi Note 9 Pro users, who can experience the latest MIUI 12 version on their device. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India, to bring large circular display and premium design

The new update is available with the firmware version V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM as given in this report. The update is most likely rolling out in a phased manner, so it's better to wait for a few days to see if everyone has got it. In the meanwhile, you can head over to the Settings of your phone and check if a new software update is available for your device.

As you might be aware, MIUI 12 is also built over the Android 10 operating system. However, the new version brings interface changes and also adds a slew of privacy-centric features. The new MIUI version is a step in the right direction from the brand. After all, multiple security reports have suggested that Xiaomi uses MIUI software to screen data of users. And what better way to quash those concerns than making the OS foolproof.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro gets new colour variant in India

Xiaomi users in India are getting a new color option for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max. The company has introduced a new Champagne Gold variant for these two phones in the country. The new color variant for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max will be available on Amazon, with prices starting from Rs 13,999. New color additions are usually done to refresh the lineup, and also give consumers something new to consider. Gold has always been a popular choice among buyers in the country. And it wouldn’t be hard to suggest that people might actually like it.