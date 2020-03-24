Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will not go on first flash sale tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro this month. The smartphone was scheduled to go on sale for the first time on March 25, 2020. However, Xiaomi has now announced that it has decided to postpone the launch to a later date. It is not clear when the Max variant of the Redmi Note 9 series will go on sale.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale, as planned before today. Xiaomi says it decided to delay the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max due to state lockdowns across the nation. Redmi India, the official Twitter handle of Xiaomi’s sub-brand, tweeted the news yesterday. The post notes that the first sale has been postponed to a later date. However, there is not much clarity on whether it will be available sooner or later.

Since major states have announced lockdowns to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Xiaomi seems to have been forced to take this decision. Even if customers order the smartphone, it would have been a challenge to deliver these devices on time. The government has made exception only for critical services while all other forms of activities have been curtailed. While Xiaomi fans won’t be able to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, they can continue to get the standard model instead.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It has the same Aura balance design and comes in black, aurora blue or glacier white colors. Powered by Snapdragon 720G, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It has a 64-megapixel main camera on the back, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It packs a 5,020mAh battery, runs MIUI 11 and supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999 in India.