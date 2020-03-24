comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed due to Coronavirus lockdown across the nation
News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed due to Coronavirus lockdown across the nation

News

Xiaomi has delayed the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. The Chinese smartphone maker will continue to offer the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the market.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 8:45 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 1

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will not go on first flash sale tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro this month. The smartphone was scheduled to go on sale for the first time on March 25, 2020. However, Xiaomi has now announced that it has decided to postpone the launch to a later date. It is not clear when the Max variant of the Redmi Note 9 series will go on sale.

Related Stories


The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale, as planned before today. Xiaomi says it decided to delay the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max due to state lockdowns across the nation. Redmi India, the official Twitter handle of Xiaomi’s sub-brand, tweeted the news yesterday. The post notes that the first sale has been postponed to a later date. However, there is not much clarity on whether it will be available sooner or later.

Since major states have announced lockdowns to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Xiaomi seems to have been forced to take this decision. Even if customers order the smartphone, it would have been a challenge to deliver these devices on time. The government has made exception only for critical services while all other forms of activities have been curtailed. While Xiaomi fans won’t be able to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, they can continue to get the standard model instead.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It has the same Aura balance design and comes in black, aurora blue or glacier white colors. Powered by Snapdragon 720G, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It has a 64-megapixel main camera on the back, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It packs a 5,020mAh battery, runs MIUI 11 and supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999 in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 8:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 discounted on Flipkart
Deals
Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 discounted on Flipkart
Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

News

Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

News

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

News

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display

Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India today: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India today: Price, offers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7
Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals

News

Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals

हिंदी समाचार

ZTE Axon 11 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Coronavirus Impact: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की पहली सेल भारत में कैंसिल

Xiaomi आज लॉन्च करेगा Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन और Redmi TV, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Redmi Note 9 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के आएगा, 1 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Jio ने लोगों को दिया खास ऑफर, वर्क फ्रॉम होम करने के लिए दे रही फ्री ब्रॉडबैंड

News

OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display
News
OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display
Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

News

Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors
Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

News

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida
Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

News

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today
Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch