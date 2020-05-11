Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale date announced

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on first flash sale tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale on March 17, the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was delayed due to nationwide lockdown. Now, that the government has relaxed the rules, the company has announced when the device will go on first sale. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will also be available for purchase tomorrow as part of flash sale. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro Review: Yet another all-rounder

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: First sale, price

After multiple delays, Xiaomi has announced that Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale on May 12. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Mi.com and Amazon India. It is important to note that the smartphone will only be available in those areas that fall under green or orange zones. The government last week relaxed rules for e-commerce platforms. It allows these companies to deliver non-essential items in green and orange zones but limits them to essential items in red zones.

In terms of design or specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the standard variant. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. There are three color options to choose from: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.Like Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max variant is also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 17,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999.

The real difference between the two models lies in the camera department. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the camera setup, however, remains the same. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones also bring NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation. There is a 5,020mAh battery and the Max comes with a 33W fast charger in the box.