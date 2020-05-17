comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets updated with April security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets updated with April security patch

The latest update is gradually making its way to Xiaomi users this week, but it doesn't offer any feature changes.

Xiaomi is rolling out April security patch through its latest software update for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max users in the country. According to multiple reports, the latest update gets firmware version MiUi v11.0.2.0.QJXINXM. This update doesn’t include feature changes, which clearly implies this a basic update to patch any possible security issues in the phone. The update is releasing in gradual manner, and you can check for its manually by going to Settings – About phone – System update. Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype reveals a transparent back, instead of a graphic one

After multiple delays owing to the lockdown, the smartphone finally went on first sale earlier this week, and another round of sale will be taking place next week as well. While the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale on March 17, the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was delayed due to nationwide lockdown. It is important to note that the smartphone will only be available in those areas that fall under green or orange zones. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; launch seems imminent

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specs and Price

In terms of design or specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the standard variant. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale today at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max variant is powered by Snapdragon 720G processor. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 17,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999.

