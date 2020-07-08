Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the second smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 Pro Series, goes on flash sale today. The smartphone goes on sale at an interesting juncture when there is a new competition in the form of Poco M2 Pro. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March. However, the smartphone became available for purchase only in May. Today, it will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different storage options and recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. You can double the storage to 128GB by spending Rs 18,499 instead. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage seems limited to Mi.com and is priced at Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. One of the biggest USP of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was the 33W fast charger in the box. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications

However, Poco is offering the same charger with M2 Pro in the box and the device starts at Rs 13,999. Both the devices share the same specifications but there is a minor change in camera setup. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. For imaging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones also bring NavIC support and Xiaomi confirmed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

Story Timeline