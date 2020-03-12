Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the max smartphone the Chinese smartphone maker is introducing in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max joins the standard Redmi Note 9 Pro and there are minor differences between the two devices. The smartphone shares the design and processor but differs in terms of storage, charging and camera setup. With the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi is looking to fight the Realme 6 series in a big yet understated way.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price, Specifications

Let’s start where the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is identical to the non-Max variant. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. Customers get three color options to choose: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm headphone jack. They also share the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Max variant is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The chipset also brings NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation. The real difference between the two models lies in the main rear camera and the selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside a punch-hole setup. Both the phones pack a 5,020mAh battery but the Max gets a 33W fast charger in the box. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The model with 8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. It will be available from March 25, 2020 via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Stores in the country.