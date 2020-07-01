comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check full specifications, price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 64-megapixel main camera and supports 33W fast charging but is not different from Redmi Note 9 Pro.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 9:30 AM IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the second smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 Pro Series, goes on flash sale today. It will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. The smartphone was launched in India in March but went on sale for the first time only in May. The smartphone is going on sale at a time when it has received another price hike post the increase due to GST rate hike. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched: Price, full specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: First sale, price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different storage options and has received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. You can double the storage to 128GB by spending Rs 18,499 instead. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. Also Read - Xiaomi Master TV series to launch on July 2 with ultra-high-end specifications

In terms of design or specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the standard variant. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. There are three color options to choose from: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. Also Read - A Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 765G SoC could launch soon

For imaging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the camera setup, however, remains the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones also bring NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

