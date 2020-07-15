Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase via flash sale today. The smartphone goes on sale at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. With the launch of Poco M2 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has received a new competition in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. However, the smartphone seems to hold its own ground in the market. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March. However, the smartphone became available for purchase only in May. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; goes on pre-order today on Amazon India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500 and is available in three different storage options. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back by Rs 18,499. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage seems limited to Mi.com and is priced at Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. One of the biggest USP of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was the 33W fast charger in the box. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature selfie camera with 105-degree ultra wide-angle lens

However, it is no longer exclusive to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and even Poco offers the same charger at a lower price. The smartphone features aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, 5,000mAh battery goes on first sale today: Check price, full specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones also bring NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.