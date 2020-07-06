Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

Consumers in India will be able to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max once again on July 8. The Chinese company has scheduled next sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on mi.com and Amazon India for July 8 at 12:00PM (12 noon). The smartphone was launched in India in March but went on sale for the first time only in May. The smartphone is going on sale at a time when it has received another price hike post the increase due to GST rate hike. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant receives another price hike in India: Check new price, full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different storage options and has received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. You can double the storage to 128GB by spending Rs 18,499 instead. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. Xiaomi is selling three color variants in India – Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 11.0.4.0 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Specifications, features

In terms of design or specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the standard variant Redmi Note 9 Pro. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the camera setup, however, remains the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

