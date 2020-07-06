comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers and more
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers and more

News

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India in March but went on sale for the first time only in May.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 12:33 PM IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review 3

Consumers in India will be able to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max once again on July 8. The Chinese company has scheduled next sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on mi.com and Amazon India for July 8 at 12:00PM (12 noon). The smartphone was launched in India in March but went on sale for the first time only in May. The smartphone is going on sale at a time when it has received another price hike post the increase due to GST rate hike. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant receives another price hike in India: Check new price, full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different storage options and has received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. You can double the storage to 128GB by spending Rs 18,499 instead. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. Xiaomi is selling three color variants in India – Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 11.0.4.0 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Specifications, features

In terms of design or specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the standard variant Redmi Note 9 Pro. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

For imaging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the camera setup, however, remains the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
OS Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Display IPS LCD, Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, Corning Gorilla Glass v5, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB and 64GB
Rear Camera 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Front Camera 32-megapixel in-display front camera
Battery 5020 mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 12:33 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16999

Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile पर खर्च कर दिए 2 लाख रुपये, जानिए कैसे उड़ाई दादा की पेंशन

ग्लोबल टेक कंपनियों Amazon, Google की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, स्थानीय स्टार्टअप को मदद करेगी सरकार

देश का पहला सोशल मीडिया एप Elyments लॉन्च, Facebook, Whatsapp को मिलेगी टक्कर

TikTok के बैन के 2 दिनों में देसी Roposo ने जोड़े 2.2 करोड़ यूजर्स, Mitron और Chingari एप की मौज

Samsung Galaxy M41 फोन 6,800mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers