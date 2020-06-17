comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; specs, price | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; price, specifications, features

Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Mi.com to make the purchase. Let’s check out the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale here including the specifications and price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 15

Xiaomi is all set to hold yet another flash sale for its latest Redmi-branded smartphone, the Note 9 Pro Max. This new flash sale comes exactly a week after the previous sale. Taking a look at the details regarding the sale, most things are similar to the last sale. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Mi.com to make the purchase. The device will go on sale 12 noon and buyers need to be ready to complete the purchase. This is because, considering the demand, Note 9 Pro Max will likely sell out within minutes if not seconds. Let’s check out the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale here including the specifications and price. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale; details

As the nation-wide lockdown lifts with Unlock 1.0, buyers across the country will be able to purchase the device. The smartphone features a somewhat similar design to what we have seen in the Redmi Note 9 Pro. One can choose between three color options including Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Talking about variants, the company is offering three combinations with the base model sporting 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the top one comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 64-megapixel main camera goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Note 9 Pro Max with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage amounts to Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs 19,999. Buyers can further push the price with the help of the exchange offers available on Amazon and Mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max set to go on sale in India on June 10: Price, specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Price 16499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
OS Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Display IPS LCD, Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, Corning Gorilla Glass v5, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB and 128GB
Rear Camera 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Front Camera 32-megapixel in-display front camera
Battery 5020 mAh

Story Timeline

