comscore Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: Offers and all you need to know
News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: Offers and all you need to know

News

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999.

  • Published: September 2, 2020 10:20 AM IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review 1

Consumers in India will be able to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max once again today via Amazon India and mi.com. The smartphone was launched in India in March but went on sale for the first time in May due to Corona lockdown. It was first launched in two variants with configuration of 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, but recently, Xiaomi also added a new 8GB RAM variant in the lineup. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Redmi 9A to launch today: Expected price and specifications of this budget Xiaomi phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 18,499. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. There are three color options to choose from: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. All three variants will be available on sale at 12:00PM (noon) on mi.com and Amazon India. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launching in India on September 18

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features Aura design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 10:20 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16999

Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Oppo F17 series India launch today

News

Oppo F17 series India launch today

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

News

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

Oppo F17 series India launch today

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

News

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा साल का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन Oppo F17 सीरीज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Redmi 9A आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव, Xiaomi 6,999 रुपये में करेगी लॉन्च!

शाओमी के दमदार बजट स्मार्टफोन आज फिर सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध, जानें सेल ऑफर्स और खूबियां

Compaq Smart TVs भारत में लॉन्च, 55इंच और 65इंच TVs की जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report
News
Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?
Oppo F17 series India launch today

News

Oppo F17 series India launch today
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

News

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers