Consumers in India will be able to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max once again today via Amazon India and mi.com. The smartphone was launched in India in March but went on sale for the first time in May due to Corona lockdown. It was first launched in two variants with configuration of 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, but recently, Xiaomi also added a new 8GB RAM variant in the lineup. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Redmi 9A to launch today: Expected price and specifications of this budget Xiaomi phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 18,499. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. There are three color options to choose from: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. All three variants will be available on sale at 12:00PM (noon) on mi.com and Amazon India. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launching in India on September 18

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features Aura design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.