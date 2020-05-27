Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price in India, features and more

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone is all set to go on flash sale today. This Redmi Note 9 series phone comes with a starting price tag of Rs 16,499. The device will be available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today. With this handset, you get a 33w charger, latest Snapdragon 720G chip, 64-megapixel camera, and a 5,020mAh battery. Read on to find out everything about this Xiaomi Redmi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,499 in India. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The model with 8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. As mentioned above, customers can get the device via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Stores in India.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The chipset also brings NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside a punch-hole setup. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery. It ships with a 33W fast charger.

Customers get three color options to choose: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also share the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.