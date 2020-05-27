comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price in India, features and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price in India, features and more
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price in India, features and more

News

The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,499 in India.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 9:34 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 1

Photo: Dharmik Patel

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone is all set to go on flash sale today. This Redmi Note 9 series phone comes with a starting price tag of Rs 16,499. The device will be available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today. With this handset, you get a 33w charger, latest Snapdragon 720G chip, 64-megapixel camera, and a 5,020mAh battery. Read on to find out everything about this Xiaomi Redmi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,499 in India. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The model with 8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. As mentioned above, customers can get the device via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Stores in India.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The chipset also brings NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside a punch-hole setup. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery. It ships with a 33W fast charger.

Customers get three color options to choose: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also share the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Price 16499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
OS Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Display IPS LCD, Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, Corning Gorilla Glass v5, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB and 128GB
Rear Camera 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Front Camera 32-megapixel in-display front camera
Battery 5020 mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 9:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

News

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

News

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

News

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm
Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

News

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India
RedmiBook 16 laptop launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

RedmiBook 16 laptop launched: Price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 live photos reveal design

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 live photos reveal design

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Earbud S की पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 64MP क्वॉड, 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ Amazon पर दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा

Vivo Y70s स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी और 48MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi MIUI 12 अपडेट Mi 9, Mi 9T और Mi 9T Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए हुआ रिलीज

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 10 हजार से कम कीमत में जून में होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

News

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know
Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

News

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India
Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

News

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source