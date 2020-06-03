Earlier today, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max went on sale in India. In case you missed the sale, then you can purchase this mid-range phone on June 10. The device will be up for grab through Mi.com and Amazon India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India is set at Rs 16,499. For the same price, the company will be selling the handset with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost you Rs 17,999. The top-end 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase in three color options, including Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The next sale details of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were revealed on the Mi.com site.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The chipset also brings NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside a punch-hole setup. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery. It ships with a 33W fast charger.

Customers get three color options to choose: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also share the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price Rs 16,499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, OS Android 10.0; MIUI 11 Display 6.67 inches FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB and 128GB Rear Camera 64MP camera, 8MP wide-angle, 5MP sensor, 2MP depth camera Front Camera 32MP front camera Battery 5,020mAh