Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today at 12 pm; check price, features and more

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on E-Commerce website Amazon India as well as the Mi.com website.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 8:51 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 1

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale today at 12 pm an E-commerce website Amazon India. The phone will also simultaneously go on sale at Mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the top variant of the Redmi Note 9 series and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G. The highlights of the overall mid-range phone is a 64-megapixel quad rear camera, a 32-megapixel front camera, a big 5,020 mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. Also Read - Xiaomi MIJIA Display Hanging Lamp launched for around Rs 1,780: Check features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB storage option. Meanwhile, the 6GB/128GB variant is available for Rs 17,999. The highest-end 8GB/128gb variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in three different colors. These are Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Also Read - Xiaomi officially changes the MIJIA brand name to Xiaomi Smart Life

Watch: Realme Watch Review

Note that People in Red, Orange, and Green zones will be able to purchase the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as online deliveries have now opened up. However, if you live in a specific containment zone, you will not be able to purchase the phone. Also Read - Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050: Check details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The chipset also brings NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside a punch-hole setup. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery. It ships with a 33W fast charger.

Customers get three Redmi Note 9 Pro Max color options to choose: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also share the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60 Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

