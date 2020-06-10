comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 64-megapixel main camera goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, full specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 64-megapixel main camera goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March. The difference between the two device primarily comes down to the camera setup.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 8:32 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 14

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on flash sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale on March 17, the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was delayed due to nationwide lockdown. Now, the smartphone is becoming available for purchase via online retail channels in the country. Those buying the device can avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Walkie-Talkie Lite spotted on a certification website; likely to feature Bluetooth v5.0

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: First sale, price

After multiple delays, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max went on sale for the first time on May 12. While the initial sales were limited to green and orange zones, today’s sale will see the smartphone being available in all regions. In terms of design or specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the standard variant. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. There are three color options to choose from: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. Also Read - Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Curtain on its crowdfunding platform

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 17,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. Also Read - Xiaomi phone with 16GB RAM could launch soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

For imaging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the camera setup, however, remains the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones also bring NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 8:32 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16499

Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus
News
OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus
Microsoft update brings music controls to Your Phone app: Check details

News

Microsoft update brings music controls to Your Phone app: Check details

Your tweets will disappear after 24 hours just like Snapchat stories

News

Your tweets will disappear after 24 hours just like Snapchat stories

Xiaomi Mi Walkie-Talkie Lite spotted on a certification website

News

Xiaomi Mi Walkie-Talkie Lite spotted on a certification website

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000

OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus

Microsoft update brings music controls to Your Phone app: Check details

Your tweets will disappear after 24 hours just like Snapchat stories

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi note 9 Pro Max 64MP क्वॉड, 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ आज सेल पर आएगा, 3 हजार EMI में खरीदें

Unlock 1 में खरीदें 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 स्मार्टफोन: Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung हैं ऑप्शन

OnePlus TV का नया स्मार्ट टीवी 19,999 रुपये से कम कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा Android 10 का अपडेट

PUBG Mobile को इस तरह से पीसी में खेल सकते हैं आप, ये है तरीका

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000
OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus

News

OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus
Microsoft update brings music controls to Your Phone app: Check details

News

Microsoft update brings music controls to Your Phone app: Check details
Your tweets will disappear after 24 hours just like Snapchat stories

News

Your tweets will disappear after 24 hours just like Snapchat stories