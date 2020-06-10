Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on flash sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale on March 17, the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was delayed due to nationwide lockdown. Now, the smartphone is becoming available for purchase via online retail channels in the country. Those buying the device can avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Walkie-Talkie Lite spotted on a certification website; likely to feature Bluetooth v5.0

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: First sale, price

After multiple delays, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max went on sale for the first time on May 12. While the initial sales were limited to green and orange zones, today’s sale will see the smartphone being available in all regions. In terms of design or specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is not much different from the standard variant. It features the same aura balance design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. There are three color options to choose from: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. Also Read - Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Curtain on its crowdfunding platform

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 17,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. Also Read - Xiaomi phone with 16GB RAM could launch soon

For imaging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the camera setup, however, remains the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones also bring NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

