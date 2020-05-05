comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com: Check price, offers

Xiaomi has resumed the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro in India after government eased lockdown. Here is a look at price, specifications and where you can buy the device.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 9:08 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 16

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, the successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro, will once again be available for purchase in India. The smartphone goes on sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. During the sale today, those with ICICI Bank Credit Cards can avail additional Rs 1,000 off. There is also Rs 1,000 off applicable on EMI purchase. Xiaomi has resumed sales of Redmi Note 9 Pro after the government eased lockdown rules in orange and green zones Also Read - Aarogya Setu app may soon come pre-installed in new smartphones in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched starting at Rs 12,999 but got a price hike due increase in GST rate. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. Also Read - Top five smartphone brands globally at the end of first quarter of 2020

In terms of hardware, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. This is a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch hole camera at the center. Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 as of May 2020; OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is seeing its biggest update in the camera department. It gets a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with Samsung GM2 sensor. In our review, we observed how the sensor helps with better details and dynamic range. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor. The whole setup is rounded off with a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait effects.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6, Galaxy M31 and more

Xiaomi has nailed the camera experience in the budget segment with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.

