Redmi Note 9 Pro update brings June security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 11.0.4.0 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The Redmi Note 9 Pro latest update also mentions overall system stability with several optimizations to reduce system lag.

  • Published: July 5, 2020 3:44 PM IST
Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone in India. The latest update brings the June 2020 Android security patch to the device. While the security update is month old, the changelog mentions a couple of other optimizations. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra with Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 120Hz OLED display could launch soon

The latest update for Note 9 Pro bumps up the MIUI software build version to V11.0.4.0.QJZMIXM, and it comes with a firmware size of about 2.1 GB. The new update is still based on the dated Android 10 OS with the former MIUI 11 custom skin on top and brings security enhancements to the device. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Price in India, offers, specifications

Watch: Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

As per the changelog, it updates the Android security patch level to June 2020. As detailed by the Android bulletin website, it fixes a host of vulnerabilities. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. The update also mentions the smartphone’s overall system stability with several optimizations to reduce system lag. Also Read - Redmi 9A could launch under Poco brand, new certification reveals

The OTA update is rolling out in phases, so it will likely take a while before reaching all Redmi Note 9 Pro units. Besides, users can also check for the MIUI 11 update in their phone’s Settings section > About phone > System update. The update is expected to hit a broader number of devices soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also features a dedicated 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2020 3:44 PM IST

Best Sellers