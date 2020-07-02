comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Price in India, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Price in India, offers, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Price in India, offers, specifications

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India recently got increased and now it starts from Rs 13,999.

  • Published: July 2, 2020 11:51 AM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-9-Pro-9

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will once again go on sale on Amazon India and mi.com next week. Both platforms will host a flash sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro on July 7 at 12:00PM (12 noon). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India recently got increased and now it starts from Rs 13,999. As for the offers, Airtel is offering double data with the new handset purchase. Users will have to perform recharges of Rs 298/398, and they will also be eligible for other Airtel thanks benefits. For more details, you can check the company’s mi.com website. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999. The Chinese company will be selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for the same price. One can also go for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, which will be available for Rs 16,999. To recall, this Redmi Note 9 Pro phone made its debut in the country with a starting price of Rs 12,999. But, the new Xiaomi device recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST rate. Also Read - Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi 9A और Redmi 9C, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications, features

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is offering Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi Master TV series to launch on July 2 with ultra-high-end specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor is in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 11:51 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16999

Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

News

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

News

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Avatar: किस तरह से आप बना सकते हैं अपना फेसबुक अवतार

Samsung Galaxy M01s स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, Galaxy A10s का हो सकता है रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

WhatsApp में हुए कई बदलाव - एनिमेटेड स्टीकर, QR Codes के साथ पहले से बेहतर हुई ग्रुप कॉलिंग

Disney+ Hotstar पर जुलाई में रिलीज होंगी ये फिल्में और शो, इसे फ्री में देख सकते हैं

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut : सैमसंग ने सस्ता किया क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC
Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

News

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details
Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

News

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers