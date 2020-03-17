The next sale of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale on March 24. The device will go on sale via Amazon India and Mi.com. Notably, its bigger sibling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale the next day, meaning on March 25. The next Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India will kick off at 12:00PM. Read on to know more about the latest Xiaomi Redmi phone.

Price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company is also offering a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the device. The same model can be purchased for Rs 15,999. The device will be available in three color options, including Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. This is a 60Hz display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch-hole camera at the center. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is also tweaking the camera setup in a big way. It is getting rid of the 64-megapixel main camera and using a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi confirmed that the device also comes with the anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G OS Android v10 Display Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, IPS LCD-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels Internal Memory 64GB Rear Camera 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera Front Camera 16 MP Primary Camera Battery 5020 mAh