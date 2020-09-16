comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro now on open sale in India: Price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro now on open sale in India: Price, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is now on open sale in India and interested users can buy the device anytime via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, this Redmi Note series phone was launched back in March, and

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is now on open sale in India and interested users can buy the device anytime via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, this Redmi Note series phone was launched back in March, and it was available via flash sales. Now, you can finally buy it anytime as it will be available around-the-clock. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India, to bring large circular display and premium design

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also 4GB + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 15,999. The top-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999. Apart from online stores, you can also get the device via Mi Home stores, and other partner retail stores. The handset comes in four color options, including Aurora White, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Champagne Gold. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Review: No compromises

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications, features

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor. Also Read - Poco X3 India launch confirmed for September 22: Check expected price, variants and features

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Best Sellers