Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India recently got increased and now it starts from Rs 13,999.

  Published: July 12, 2020 1:46 PM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will once again go on sale this Tuesday, July 14. Both Amazon India and mi.com platforms will host a flash sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro on July 14 at 12:00PM (12 noon). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India recently got increased and now it starts from Rs 13,999. As for the offers, Airtel is offering double data with the new handset purchase. Users will have to perform recharges of Rs 298/398, and they will also be eligible for other Airtel thanks benefits. For more details, you can check the company’s mi.com website. Also Read - Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, features and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

The Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999. The Chinese company will be selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for the same price. One can also go for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, which will be available for Rs 16,999. To recall, this Redmi Note 9 Pro phone made its debut in the country with a starting price of Rs 12,999. But, the new Xiaomi device recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST rate. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G coming back on sale in India tomorrow: Here's how you can buy

Specifications, features

With the Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is offering Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again: Check specs and other details

The mid-range smartphone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor is in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers
Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers
