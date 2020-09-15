Xiaomi users in India are getting a new color option for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max. The company has introduced a new Champagne Gold variant for these two phones in the country. The new option was announced via this tweet by Redmi India this week. It says, ” All that glitters is definitely GOLD. Make way for royalty.” Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

The new color variant for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max will be available on Amazon, with prices starting from Rs 13,999. New color additions are usually done to refresh the lineup, and also give consumers something new to consider. Gold has always been a popular choice among buyers in the country. And it wouldn’t be hard to suggest that people might actually like it. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro key specifications, features and price leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi is offering this phone with the octa-core Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It gets support for a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi’s MIUI Health app can now track heart rate with main camera and LED flash

The phone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

In comparison to this, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max borrows the display and internals from the Note 9 Pro. However, the main back camera features a bumped up 64-megapixel sensor. And at the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, placed inside a punch-hole setup. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery and ships with a 33W fast charger.

