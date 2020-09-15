comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets new color variant | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max get new color variant in India
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max get new color variant in India

News

Xiaomi has launched the new option for buyers in the country which will be available via Amazon.

  • Updated: September 15, 2020 6:22 PM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-9-Pro-9

Xiaomi users in India are getting a new color option for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max. The company has introduced a new Champagne Gold variant for these two phones in the country. The new option was announced via this tweet by Redmi India this week. It says, ” All that glitters is definitely GOLD. Make way for royalty.” Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

The new color variant for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max will be available on Amazon, with prices starting from Rs 13,999. New color additions are usually done to refresh the lineup, and also give consumers something new to consider. Gold has always been a popular choice among buyers in the country. And it wouldn’t be hard to suggest that people might actually like it. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro key specifications, features and price leaked online

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi is offering this phone with the octa-core Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It gets support for a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi’s MIUI Health app can now track heart rate with main camera and LED flash

The phone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

In comparison to this, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max borrows the display and internals from the Note 9 Pro. However, the main back camera features a bumped up 64-megapixel sensor. And at the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, placed inside a punch-hole setup. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery and ships with a 33W fast charger.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 15, 2020 6:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 15, 2020 6:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16999

Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

News

Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

YouTube launches TikTok-rival 'Shorts' in India, available on Android

News

YouTube launches TikTok-rival 'Shorts' in India, available on Android

Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal

News

Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal

Asus ROG, TUF and VivoBook series get 10th Gen Intel chips

Photo Gallery

Asus ROG, TUF and VivoBook series get 10th Gen Intel chips

Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

Photo Gallery

Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

Most Popular

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price

Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

YouTube launches TikTok-rival 'Shorts' in India, available on Android

Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Cricket Plans: जियो ने पेश किए IPL के खास प्लान, कोई सा भी प्लान लेने पर मिलेगा ये लाभ

OnePlus Nord का सबसे सस्ता वेरिएंट इस तारीख को खरीद सकेंगे आप

TikTok की कमी को पूरा करेगा YouTube Shorts, भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Infinix Note 7 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले फ्लिपकार्ट पर जारी हुआ अलग से पेज, मिलेंगे ये स्पेक्स

Vivo के ये दो स्टाइलिश मिड बजट स्मार्टफोन्स हुए सस्ते, जानें नई कीमत

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

News

Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September
YouTube launches TikTok-rival 'Shorts' in India, available on Android

News

YouTube launches TikTok-rival 'Shorts' in India, available on Android
Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal

News

Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal
Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers