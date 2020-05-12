comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Series goes on sale at 12PM | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Series goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase at 12PM today. Read which one you should buy during the sale.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 8:42 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 7

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale today in India. Both the smartphones will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Mi.com and Amazon India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase for the first time in the country. The smartphone was set to go on sale for the first time in March but the launch got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown announced by the government. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

It is important to note that these two devices will be available for purchase only in green and orange zones. Those who live in districts marked as red zones won’t be able to purchase the smartphones. With the Redmi Note 9 Pro series, Xiaomi managed to create a device that is aimed to offer great user experience. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was available on sale only a couple times before the lockdown forced these companies to stop sales of these devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in India with a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. Powered by the Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, the smartphone brings improvement in terms of performance and graphic capabilities. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

For imaging, there is a main 48-megapixel camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with support for HDR. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD display and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. There is a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, is being dubbed as the maximum smartphone by the company. It has the same design as the regular model with 6.67-inch hole-punch display, Snapdragon 720G SoC and 5,020mAh battery. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 16,499 and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 17,999. There is also an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage priced at Rs 19,999. It houses a 32-megapixel shooter, which might be capable of capturing more details. The main camera on the back is 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1 but the rest of the setup is the same. It also includes a 33W fast charger in the box.

