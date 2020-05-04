comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India tomorrow: Offers, price, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price, full specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. It is set to go on sale on May 5, which is tomorrow.

  • Published: May 4, 2020 1:31 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 10

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi has announced that its latest Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone will go on sale in India on May 5, which is tomorrow. Customers will be able to buy the device via Mi.com and Amazon India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. As for the offers, one can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI. Read on to find out everything about the latest Redmi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price is set at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company is also offering a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the device. The same model can be purchased for Rs 16,999. The device will be available in three color options, including Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a punch-hole camera at the center. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. It is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi confirmed that the device also comes with the anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.

With Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is also tweaking the camera setup in a big way. It is getting rid of the 64-megapixel main camera and using a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 1:31 PM IST

