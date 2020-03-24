The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today via online platforms. The latest Redmi Note phone will be available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon.in. The flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 12,999. With this Redmi phone, you get a 5,020mAh battery, a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 48-megapixel Samsung sensor and more.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, colors, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price is set at Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company is also offering a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the device. The same model can be purchased for Rs 15,999. The device will be available in three color options, including Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. Mi.com is offering flat Rs 1,000 off on the 6GB variant with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a punch-hole camera at the center. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. It is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is also tweaking the camera setup in a big way. It is getting rid of the 64-megapixel main camera and using a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi confirmed that the device also comes with the anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.