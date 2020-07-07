comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Amazon India | BGR.in
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today; Check price, offers and specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

  • Published: July 7, 2020 8:54 AM IST
best xiaomi phone

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi’s mid-range Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone is set to go on sale at 12 pm today. The flash sale will be taking place on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s own mi.com website. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India recently received a hike, and it now starts from Rs 13,999. Check out all details of the phone ahead of its next sale. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 laptop to launch with Intel's 10-gen Core i7 processor on July 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications, features

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is offering Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers and more

Watch: Alternatives to banned Chinese apps like TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor is in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Price, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999. The Chinese company will be selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for the same price. One can also go for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, which will be available for Rs 16,999. As for the offers, Airtel is offering double data with the new handset purchase. Users will have to perform recharges of Rs 298/398, and they will also be eligible for other Airtel thanks benefits. For more details, you can check the company’s mi.com website.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 8:54 AM IST

