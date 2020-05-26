Xiaomi is all set to conduct a new sale for one of its latest smartphones, the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The company has already shared all the details regarding the sale including the sale time, places to purchase, and more. This is the second sale for the smartphone ever since the government relaxed lockdown rules for e-commerce platforms. As per the information, the Note 9 Pro sale is set to kick off at 12 PM on Amazon India and Mi.com. Let’s check out the rest of the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro here including offers, specifications, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today: Offers, price in India and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale at 12 PM; details

As per the Amazon listing, Xiaomi has teamed up with Airtel India to offer additional benefits to the telecom subscribers. Inspecting the deal, Airtel subscribers will get double data along with the Rs 298 and Rs 398 unlimited packs. In addition, these offers will also feature unlimited calling along with other Airtel Thanks Benefits. Xiaomi is selling two different variants of the smartphone in the market, The first one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets updated with April security patch

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device runs on Snapdragon 720G SoC along with a quad-camera setup on the back. We also get a 5,020mAh battery along with 18W fast charging technology. Xiaomi has also added a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device with a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; launch seems imminent

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G OS Android v10 Display Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, IPS LCD-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB Rear Camera 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera Front Camera 16 MP Primary Camera Battery 5020 mAh

