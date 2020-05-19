comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today: Offers, price in India and more
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today: Offers, price in India and more

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 11:14 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 10

Photo: Dharmik Patel

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12:00PM today. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com. Its price in India starts from Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. As for the offers, customers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount. But, this instant discount offer is only applicable on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Additionally, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro buyers will also get double data from Airtel on every recharge. Do note that this offer is valid on Rs 298 and Rs 398 Airtel prepaid recharge plan only. The offer is valid for first 10 recharges or first 10 months whichever is earlier. The brand has shared moer details on this offer, which you read here.

Watch: Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Xiaomi is offering the smartphone in two different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched starting at Rs 12,999 but got a price hike due to increase in GST rate. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 11:14 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today
Realme X3 SuperZoom live images, specifications leaked

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom live images, specifications leaked

PUBG Mobile Sniper Mastery Challenge introduced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Sniper Mastery Challenge introduced

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

How To

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 available with Rs 500 discount

Deals

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 available with Rs 500 discount

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted in a FCC listing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today

Realme X3 SuperZoom live images, specifications leaked

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

बेहतरीन कैमरा और दमदार प्रोसेसर वाले इस स्मार्टफोन को आज खरीद सकते हैं आप, जानिए कीमत

सिर्फ दो मिनट में बिक गई Realme Narzo 10 स्मार्टफोन की 70 हजार यूनिट्स

Xiaomi MIUI 12 का ग्लोबल लॉन्च आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट, शाओमी यूजर्स का मोबाइल एक्सपीरियंस होगा बेहतर

Motorola Edge Plus भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है इसकी कीमत

Huawei Y9s स्मार्टफोन भारत में 48 MP कैमरा के साथ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, 1 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted in a FCC listing
News
HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted in a FCC listing
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today
Realme X3 SuperZoom live images, specifications leaked

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom live images, specifications leaked
Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

News

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today