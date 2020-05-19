Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12PM today

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on flash sale at 12:00PM today. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com. Its price in India starts from Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. As for the offers, customers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount. But, this instant discount offer is only applicable on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Additionally, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro buyers will also get double data from Airtel on every recharge. Do note that this offer is valid on Rs 298 and Rs 398 Airtel prepaid recharge plan only. The offer is valid for first 10 recharges or first 10 months whichever is earlier. The brand has shared moer details on this offer, which you read here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Xiaomi is offering the smartphone in two different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched starting at Rs 12,999 but got a price hike due to increase in GST rate. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.