Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will again go on sale in India today. The latest Xiaomi Redmi device will be available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon.in. The Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India will kick off today at 12:00PM, and its price in India starts from Rs 13,999. It comes with a good bunch of specifications, including a quad rear camera setup, a big display, and a new Snapdragon SoC. It is important to note that those users in Orange and Green zones across the country will be able to buy non-essential items like phones and laptops.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in India in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. As for the sale offers, customers can get the Redmi Note 9 Pro at a discount of Rs 1,000 via both Amazon India and Mi.com. Note that this offer is also valid on ICICI credit card and debit card EMI transactions.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. This is a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch-hole camera at the center. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It supports storage expansion and even has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.

With Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is offering a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi confirmed that the device also comes with anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. It runs Android 10 out of the box.