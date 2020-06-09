comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale at 12PM; price starts from Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is packed with features with Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage and support for NavIC.

  Published: June 9, 2020 8:16 AM IST
best xiaomi mobile with quad camera

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is our top pick for best smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. The smartphone debuted amidst a lot of fanfare in March but its availability was restricted. The announcement of lockdown meant that Redmi Note 9 Pro was available for purchase for a limited time only. If you were planning to buy the device then you can get one today. The successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale today via the usual channels. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: Here's what we know so far

The Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi goes on sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. During the sale today, customers can get double data benefits with select Airtel plans. Unlike the previous sale, there is no additional offer available on the smartphone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has seen a price hike due to GST since its launch in March. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 9 Pro in two different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched starting at Rs 12,999 but got a price hike due to increase in GST rate. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. Also Read - Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch launched with 30-day battery life by Xiaomi Youpin

In terms of hardware, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. This is a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch hole camera at the center. Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is seeing its biggest update in the camera department. It gets a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with Samsung GM2 sensor. In our review, we observed how the sensor helps with better details and dynamic range. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor. The whole setup is rounded off with a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait effects.

Xiaomi has nailed the camera experience in the budget segment with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 9, 2020 8:16 AM IST

