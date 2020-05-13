comscore Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale today at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the best smartphone available right now in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. But should you buy the smartphone.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 8:33 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has emerged as one of the best selling smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. Since its launch in March, the smartphone has seen a lot of interest among consumers. However, it was available only for a limited period due to the lockdown. The successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro went on sale yesterday alongside the Max variant. Now, Xiaomi has announced that the regular Pro model will also be available for purchase today. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6, Galaxy M31 and more

The Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi goes on sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. During the sale today, the smartphone is available with a Rs 1,000 instant discount. The instant discount is applicable on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also get double data benefits with select Airtel plans. The Chinese smartphone resumed sales for its smartphones after the government eased lockdown rules in orange and green zones. It has, however, not revealed the number of devices sold by the company so far. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, in our opinion, is one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 right now. It features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with Samsung GM2 sensor. In our review, we observed how this sensor helps capture more details and improve the dynamic range.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Xiaomi is offering the smartphone in two different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched starting at Rs 12,999 but got a price hike due to increase in GST rate. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 8:33 AM IST

