Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale on Amazon India and mi.com today at 2PM: Price, offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today via Amazon India and mi.com at 2:00PM. The Redmi Note 9 is the final variant of Xiaomi's Note 9 series. It was launched recently in India and there has been multiple sales of the device up till now. If you're planning to buy an affordable mid-range phone, check out all you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 below.

Pricing and offers

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB will be available at Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999 price is for the 6GB/128GB variant. Xiaomi is selling this smartphone through mi.com and Amazon India, as well as offline in Mi stores and other stores.

At present, there aren't many offers from mi.com, but you can grab some exciting discounts and cashbacks from Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera.

As far as primary camera setup is concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too.