Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12PM: Price, offers, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12PM: Price, offers, features

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 9 will once again made available for purchase today via Amazon India and mi.com at 12:00PM (12 noon). The Redmi Note 9 is the final variant of Xiaomi’s Note 9 series. It was launched recently in India and there has been multiple sales of the device up till now. If you’re planning to buy an affordable mid-range phone, check out all you need to know about the Redmi Note 9 below. Also Read - Xiaomi files patent for bunny ears pop-up selfie camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Pricing and offers

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB will be available at Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999 price is for the 6GB/128GB variant. Xiaomi is selling this smartphone through mi.com and Amazon India, as well as offline in Mi stores and other stores. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15: Expected features and more

As far as primary camera setup is concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Price 11999
Chipset MTK Helio G85
OS MIUI 11, based on Android 10
Display 6.53″ DotDisplay-2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera
Front Camera 13MP In-Display Front Camera
Battery 5020mAh
Best Sellers