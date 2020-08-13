comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB will be available at Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999 price is for the 6GB/128GB variant.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 8:14 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-9-india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will once again go on sale today via Amazon India at 12:00PM (12 noon). The Redmi Note 9 is the final variant of Xiaomi’s Note 9 series. It was launched recently in India and there has been multiple sales of the device up till now. If you’re planning to buy an affordable mid-range phone, check out all you need to know about the Redmi Note 9 below. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad, and more launched

Pricing and offers

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB will be available at Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999 price is for the 6GB/128GB variant. Xiaomi is selling this smartphone through Mi.com and Amazon India, as well as offline in Mi stores and other stores. Also Read - Redmi G gaming laptop officially confirmed to launch on August 14: Check details

Redmi Note 9: Specifications, features

Globally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched: Check price, features

As far as primary camera setup is concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Price 11999
Chipset MTK Helio G85
OS MIUI 11, based on Android 10
Display 6.53″ DotDisplay-2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera
Front Camera 13MP In-Display Front Camera
Battery 5020mAh
हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5.3 के साथ 2 और सस्ते फोन इस महीने भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, चाइनीज कंपनियों को मिलेगी चुनौती

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: पावरफुल बैटरी और कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Mivi M80 DuoPods मेक इन इंडिया ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स 2999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme C12 और Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन हुए फ्लिपकार्ट पर लिस्ट, जानिए कब होंगे लॉन्च

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया MIUI 12, इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा सबसे पहले अपडेट

Best Sellers