The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch will take place today at 12:00PM. The Chinese company will be live streaming the Redmi Note 9 series launch via its YouTube channel. The latest mid-range devices from Xiaomi will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant’s listing has already confirmed that the upcoming Redmi phones will feature a quad-camera setup at the back.

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phones in India today. All these handsets will likely be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores and other offline retailers. Read on to know more about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note series.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

Redmi Note 9 series: Leaked specs, features

Ahead of the official launch, quite a features and specifications of the phones have surfaced on the web. The Redmi Note 9 series is expected to offer a quad rear camera setup. The camera sensor details are currently unknown, but the setup could include a telephoto lens, a macro sensor, and a wide-angle camera. A few reports claim that the all the latest Redmi Note series phone could have a 90Hz display.

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 series was launched with a 60Hz display. Xiaomi is likely to offer a huge display for a better multimedia experience. Amazon India’s recent teasers suggest that the Redmi Note 9 series could sport a curved glass rear panel. A recent Geekbench listing claimed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available with 6GB of RAM option. The listing also hinted that the device will ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

It is widely rumored to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood. As per the US FCC database, the Redmi Note 9 Pro could offer a 4,920mAh battery. If the FCC listing turns out to be true, the device will also offer support for 30W fast charging tech. The Geekbranch listing of the Redmi Note 9 showed the device with 6GB of RAM and Android 10.