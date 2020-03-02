Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi gained a lot of popularity with its Redmi Note series of smartphones. Now the brand has just dropped the launch date for the next phone in the series – The Redmi Note 9. Redmi India’s Twitter page has just shared a tweet with the launch date for the next Redmi series phone.

The image shared by the page reveals that the Redmi Note 9 will launch on March 12, 2020. The caption on the picture suggests that the device will be focussing on camera quality and general performance.

Xiaomi will likely launch the Redmi Note 9 with updated specifications that will allow the brand to compete with new mid-range devices in the Rs 10,000 to the Rs 20,000 segment. It is likely that the brand could adopt a new Snapdragon 700 series processor for the phone. Moreover, the phone could also feature a 64-megapixel camera and probably a quad-camera setup on the back.

Brace yourselves for the biggest #Redmi product launch of 2020! 🤩#ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you have ever seen before! A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March! 😎 RT and share this EPIC announcement. 🙌 #ILoveRedmiNote pic.twitter.com/1SqCT0pu3o — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 2, 2020

The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro were great value-for-money devices. However, the phones did miss out on a couple of features like an AMOLED screen. The Redmi Note 8 series also used a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It remains to see if Xiaomi will be updating the new Redmi Note 9 in these areas as well.

It will also be safe to assume that Xiaomi will implement some form of fast charging in the Redmi Note 9 that will bring it up to speed with competition like the Realme X2, and even the upcoming Realme 6 series.

Redmi 9

We could also see the next budget Redmi device launch along with the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi 9 will succeed the Redmi 8. According to rumors, we could possibly see the Redmi 9 be powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chip. According to another report by 91Mobiles, Xiaomi might even launch the Mi 10 series in India alongside the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 series. However, this is not yet confirmed by the brand and remains to be seen.