The lower mid-range smartphone market in India right now has a bunch of good phones to choose from. From performance and gaming to camera capabilities and fast charging, these phones have it all. however, with new options launching quickly one after the other, it may get a little difficult to choose one smartphone from the options. Today, we’ll be comparing two such phones, the Realme 6i and the Redmi Note 9 head-on and try to help you get some clarity on what phone is better for you. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 sale at 12pm via Amazon; check price, features and specifications

Display and Price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch DotDisplay, whereas, the screen size of the Realme 6i is a 6.5-inch panel. Both the Redmi Note 9 and the Realme 6i have a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Redmi Note 9 is available in two variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and the price of the 4GB/128GB variant is Rs 13,499. There is also a 6GB/128GB variant at Rs 14,999. The price of the Realme 6i 4GB + 64GB variant is 12,999 and a 6GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm via Amazon; check price, specifications

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9 Camera

The Redmi Note 9 has a 48-megapixel AI quad-camera setup which, apart from the main sensor, also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera 2-megapixel depth camera. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 9 has a 13-megapixel camera main camera. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6

Performance

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 while the Realme 6i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T. While both are mid-range processors, the Helio G90T is a more powerful processor.

Battery and OS

The battery of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is powered by a 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i which is rated at 4300mAh. The Redmi Note 9 uses a 22.5W charging mechanism but comes with a 20W charger in the box. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 30W fast charger in the box. The Redmi Note 9 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Realme 6i runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.

