Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India this week as the third smartphone to complete the Note 9 family. The smartphone joined the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as a more affordable option. While Xiaomi calls it “Undisputed Champion”, the smartphone does cut corners to reach the price. However, the Redmi Note series has always been popular in the country and this device in particular could bring sales uptick for the company. Also Read - Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

Redmi Note 9 first sale: Price, Specifications

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 towards the end of March. The launch of this device seems to have been delayed in the country due to lockdown rules imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST today via Amazon India and mi.com. It is available in three different storage. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 11,999. You can double the storage to 128GB for Rs 13,499. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 spotted online featuring MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset

The Redmi Note 9 is built around a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and has the same Aura design that we first saw on the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. There is a fingerprint sensor integrated with this design. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, it comes in three different storage options. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display. It is on the left hand side of the device. Also Read - OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

On the back, there is a main 48-megapixel camera with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also houses a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 might be arriving as the successor to Redmi Note 8 but it has tough shoes to fill. With Xiaomi seeing 48 percent decline in shipments during the second quarter, according to Canalys, the company needs its best-selling smartphone to outperform this year.