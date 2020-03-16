comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23: All you need to know

As per its latest Facebook post, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 9S handset on March 23. It will also come with a trendy punch-hole display design.

  • Published: March 16, 2020 10:47 AM IST
Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi recently launched its latest Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in India. Now, the Chinese company is all set to launch a new device in Malaysia. As per its latest Facebook post, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 9S handset on March 23. The teasers suggest that this device will have a quad camera setup at the back, similar to the newly released Redmi Note 9 series.

The Redmi Note 9S will also come with a trendy punch-hole display design. It seems this year, Xiaomi will launch most phones with a circular cut out on the front. The company might place the back-camera setup in a square shape module, as per the teasers. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The upcoming Redmi Note phone will likely be a water down version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Notably, this is not the first Xiaomi Redmi Note device with the ‘S’ letter. Last year, the company took the wraps off the Redmi Note 7S, which is a slightly improved version of the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 9S is expected to ship with the latest Android OS out of the box, as is the case with most Xiaomi phones. This Redmi phone will too run Android 10 OS.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 in India, whereas the Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs 14,999. Both the handset ship with a quad rear camera setup, and a 6.67-inch display. The standard version packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and its Max version offers you a 64-megapixel main camera. Additionally, both the phones also sport the same 5,020mAh battery under the hood.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Price 12999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
OS Android v10
Display Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, IPS LCD-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 64GB
Rear Camera 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Front Camera 16 MP Primary Camera
Battery 5020 mAh

  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 10:47 AM IST

