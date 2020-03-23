Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series consists of the mid-range Redmi Note 9 Pro and the higher-end Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Now, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 9S for international markets outside of India. According to reports, the Redmi Note 9S is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The new Note 9S will be launching in Malaysia and Pakistan today, March 23, 2020. A few days ago, Xiaomi revealed a new poster on its Facebook pages for the countries. The poster revealed that a new Redmi Note 9S will be coming on March 23.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

A Geekbench listing for the device also confirmed that the device is pretty much the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Note 9S is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset and coupled with 6GB RAM. It will come out of the box with Android 10 and MIUI 11 on top. The Geekbench score of the device is also identical to the Note 9 Pro, with 571 single-core points and 1780 multi-core points.

Expected specifications

To get a further idea of the Redmi Note 9S, here is a look at the Note 9 Pro specifications. The phone features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 720G and comes in two storage variants. These are 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

In terms of camera optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is also a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Poco X2 and Realme 6 series. Lastly, it has a big 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999 in India. You can expect a similar price in the global market as well for the Note 9S.