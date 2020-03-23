Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series consists of the mid-range Redmi Note 9 Pro and the higher-end Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Now, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9S for international markets outside of India. According to reports, the Redmi Note 9S is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The new Note 9S is launching globally today. It will go on sale in March 27 in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. The Redmi Note 9s is essentially a Redmi Note 9 Pro which launched earlier in India. Internationally it will go for sale on AliExpress from April 7. To celebrate the Mi Fan Festival 2020, 2020 special units with the logo will be available. There will be a special discount of $50 only on April 7 and 8 on both the variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S: Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S will be available in three color options, including Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. It features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. This is a 60Hz display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate but offers a punch-hole camera at the center. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With Redmi Note 9S, Xiaomi is also tweaking the camera setup in a big way. It is getting rid of the 64-megapixel main camera and using a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 120-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a new 5-megapixel sensor and support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Inside the punch-hole camera, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9S is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. Xiaomi confirmed that the device also comes with the anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging compatible with any PD charger.