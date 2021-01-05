comscore Redmi Note 9T launch date confirmed, specs and price tipped | BGR India
Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9T launch date

Redmi Note 9T launch date has been confirmed. Xiaomi will launch the smartphone on January 8 in the global market. Here are the expected specs and price.

Representation image

Xiaomi confirms the launch date of the Redmi Note 9T. The smartphone is set to launch in the global market later this week on January 8. Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Mi 10i in India today through its first ever virtual launch event, which begins at 12 noon. The launch event of the Redmi phone will begin at 11:00 GMT+1. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi teased the Redmi Note 9T on its official twitter handle. The official teaser confirmed that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will come with 5G compatibility. The teaser also revealed that the Redmi Note 9T will come with a circular shaped rear camera module similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched in China last year. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Redmi Note 9T launch in India

There are no details about the Redmi Note 9T India launch as of yet. Last year, we witnessed the launch of the three Redmi Note phones in India including the Redmi Note 9, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note series is extremely popular in the country, hence, we believe that the smartphone may arrive in the country later this year. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset launched: Will power budget phones from Xiaomi, Nokia and more

What we know about Redmi Note 9T

The upcoming Redmi phone will come with 5G compatibility. Last week the phone leaked on the Geekbench and the benchmark listing suggested that the phone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 4GB RAM. There could be other RAM and storage versions available as well but we don’t know about them as of yet.

As far as the cameras are concerned the Redmi phone is tipped to come packed with four image sensors at the back panel and single sensor on the front. The phone could include a main + ultra-wide + 2 MP depth combo camera setup at the back. The camera specifications are yet to be revealed.

Recently, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 9 4G and 5G models and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China. The Redmi Note 9 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1299 (which roughly translates to around Rs 14,600) in China. While the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at  CNY 1499 (roughly around Rs. 16,800) and the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 1699 (roughly around Rs. 19,100).

  Published Date: January 5, 2021 10:30 AM IST

