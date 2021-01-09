comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T launched, Redmi 9T tags along: Price, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T with Dimensity 800U SoC launched, Redmi 9T tags along

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China back in November 2020. It also supports 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi has launched the rumored Redmi Note 9T globally after a number of rumors and leaks have made rounds. The company has also launched the Redmi 9T alongside. Both the Redmi Note 9T and the Redmi 9T are rebranded versions of Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi 9 Power, respectively. Read on to know more. Also Read - Mi 10i goes on sale: 5 reasons to get the Xiaomi phone

Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9T price

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is priced at Euros 229 (around Rs. 20,500) for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Euros 269 (around Rs. 24,100) for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be available to buy in Europe, starting January 11 with an introductory price of Euros 199 (4GB/64GB) and Euros 229 (4GB/128GB). Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro to launch soon in India, seen on BIS certification site

Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro leak reveals key features: Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh battery and more

The Redmi 9T, on the other hand, is priced at Euros 159 (around Rs. 14,200) for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Euros 189 (around Rs.16,900) for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Euros 199 (around Rs. 17,800) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be up for grabs, starting January 9.

Redmi Note 9T Features, Specs

The Redmi Note 9 9T looks a lot like the RedmiNote 9 5G with the same punch-hole display and the circular rear camera module that houses three cameras. It comes with 5G support and a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. As mentioned, there are triple rear cameras rated at 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with Mali G57 GPU and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Additionally, there is support for a USB Type-C port, IR blaster, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, and splash resistance. With a 3D unibody design and an anti-fingerprint back, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple colors.

Redmi 9T Features, Specs

The Redmi 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Power, which recently made its entry in India. The phone gets a 6.53-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. There are three RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T

The phone features quad rear cameras arranged in a rectangular camera module. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 8-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10, and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, IR blaster, and has four color options, namely, Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green.

In addition to this, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro and Mi Smart Clock.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 9, 2021 1:49 PM IST

