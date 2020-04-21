It looks like Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently working on a new tablet for the market. New information has surfaced online providing some information about this unannounced tablet. The report also noted that this new product will launch under the sub-brand Redmi with the name Redmi Pad 5G. It is also interesting to note that this new tablet will feature 5G cellular connectivity instead of the regular 4G. As per the report, a leaked poster shared the design and potential specifications of the upcoming tablet. This information also includes an expected launch date and expected pricing for the product. Let’s check out the details for Xiaomi Redmi Pad 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi 65W GaN fast charger sales suspended from online, offline stores; here's why

Xiaomi Redmi Pad 5G tablet set to land in the market; details

According to a report from TechInDeep, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Pad 5G on April 27. This means that the device will land in the market along with Mi 10 Youth Edition and MIUI 12 update. We have already reported about the MIUI 12 and Mi 10 Youth Edition launch along with the official poster. Moving to the tablet, Xiaomi has not shared any official details. However, a leaked poster shared important hardware specifications. Looking at the leaked renders, the device will feature slim bezels on the sides. In addition, the tablet will also sport comparatively narrow bezels on the top and the bottom.

The renders also highlighted rounded corners of the tablet with what appears to be a tiny front-facing camera module on the top. Beyond this, it is also possible that the device comes in Black and White color options. Now, let's talk about the specifications of the Redmi Pad 5G. According to the report, the device will run on Snapdragon 765 SoC along with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Xiaomi is also expected to add four speakers, and a 48-megapixel camera module with AI features. It will also come with support for 30W fast charging in the battery department. The poster also revealed that the tablet will run “MIUI for Pad”, a tablet-optimized version of MIUI 12. Finally, the tablet will likely launch with a price of 1,999 RMB or just Rs 21,768.