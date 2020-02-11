comscore Redmi Power Bank launched in India: Check price | BGR India
Redmi Power Bank launched in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities: Check price and features

With Redmi Power Bank, the sub-brand of Xiaomi is competing with Realme Power Bank and Mi Power Bank 2i in the Indian market.

  • Updated: February 11, 2020 1:16 PM IST
Redmi Powerbank

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi India, has ventured into a new product segment. Alongside the launch of Redmi 8A Dual, the company also introduced Redmi-branded power bank. These power banks come in two capacities: 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. The 10,000mAh model seems to come in white color variant while the 20,000mAh model is available in black color. The Redmi Power Bank will compete with Xiaomi’s own Mi Power Bank 2i and Realme Power Bank in the country.

Redmi Power Bank: Price and Features

As mentioned before, Redmi is launching its power bank in two capacities. The 10,000mAh power bank is available for Rs 799 while the 20,000mAh power bank is available for Rs 1,499. The new power banks from Redmi will go on sale from February 18 at 12:00PM IST. In comparison, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899. The 20,000mAh model is available for Rs 1,499.

As one can note, the 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank is cheaper than its Mi sister variant. The 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank is expensive at Rs 1,299. The Redmi Power Bank comes with anti-slip Edge grip design. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that this design allows for a stylish and yet sleek look for the power bank. They also come with grooves at the edge of the power bank. This design was teased by the company ahead of its launch today in India.

The best part of Redmi Power Bank is support for dual input, which eliminates the need to carry two cables. You will be able to use a microUSB cable or a USB Type-C cable to charge the power bank. They also have dual USB output, which means you will be able to charge two devices at once. The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank comes with support for up to 10W fast charging. The 20,000mAh Power Bank supports up to 18W Fast Charge.

The Redmi Power Bank also supports two way fast charge. It means it will charge as well as charge other devices at fast speed simultaneously. It also comes with smart low power mode. When you press the power button twice, it enters the smart low power mode. In this mode, the power bank intelligently customizes the voltage. This will be ideal for charging accessories like Bluetooth headphones or fitness trackers. The company also says that the Li-Polymer battery comes with advanced 12-layer circuit protection.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 1:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 11, 2020 1:16 PM IST

