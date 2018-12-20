comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to soon launch with 48-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 675
News

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to soon launch with 48-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 675

News

The poster also indicates that it may be the first smartphone in the market to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 9:43 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Poster

Image credit: Weibo via Nashville Chatter

The year 2018 is nearing an end with holiday season resulting in a brief lull in the smartphone industry in terms of new launches. However, it looks like Xiaomi is not done with smartphone launches, and is already teasing yet another launch. A new poster has surfaced hinting that the company is planning to launch the Redmi 2 Pro along with Snapdragon 675. Taking a closer look at the leaked posters, we could not find any more information about the device. The second poster indicates that it may be the first smartphone in the market to launch with Snapdragon 675, which was launched by Qualcomm back in October.

The posters also reveals the name of the device, and it is likely to be known as the Redmi Pro 2. It means that the device will be the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Pro that was launched back in 2016. The posters were initially spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo, and later reported by Nashville Chatter. According to the report, it is likely that the Redmi Pro 2 may also come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device. This comes weeks after Lin Bin, the President of Xiaomi teased an upcoming smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Bin also confirmed that the unnamed device was set to launch in January 2019. Considering that information and taking into account the rumors about the 48-megapixel sporting smartphone coming with a Snapdragon 675, it’s being reported that this may be the same smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets

If that is the case then we will have to wait till the next month for the launch of the smartphone. In between, the company will launch a different smartphone with the name Xiaomi Mi Play that it has been teasing since the past couple of days.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Pro

2.8
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8
MediaTek Helio X25 Deca-Core 2.5 GHz Processor, 64 bit
13 MP + 5 MP dual camera
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2
Android 7.0 Nougat
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 Processor
16 MP
  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
thumb-img
News
Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online
thumb-img
News
Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

Most Popular

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to soon launch with 48-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 675

News

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to soon launch with 48-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 675
Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets
Xiaomi Play teasers reveal waterdrop notch and dual camera setup

News

Xiaomi Play teasers reveal waterdrop notch and dual camera setup
Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Features

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

हिंदी समाचार

4 कैमरे के साथ आएगा Huawei P30 Pro फोन, लीक में हुआ खुलासा

Asus F570 गेमिंग लैपटॉप और VivoBook 15 (X505) अल्ट्रा पोर्टेबल लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च

डीटल के मोबाइल और एक्सेसरीज ऑफलाइन बेचने के लिए B2BAdda ने स्पार हाइपरमार्केट के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

हाइक ने क्रिसमस और नए साल को मनाने के लिए पेश किए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स

शाओमी Redmi Pro 2, 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और Snapdragon 675 के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

News

2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report
News
2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report

News

Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report
Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

News

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online