Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 to soon launch with 48-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 675

The year 2018 is nearing an end with holiday season resulting in a brief lull in the smartphone industry in terms of new launches. However, it looks like Xiaomi is not done with smartphone launches, and is already teasing yet another launch. A new poster has surfaced hinting that the company is planning to launch the Redmi 2 Pro along with Snapdragon 675. Taking a closer look at the leaked posters, we could not find any more information about the device. The second poster indicates that it may be the first smartphone in the market to launch with Snapdragon 675, which was launched by Qualcomm back in October.

The posters also reveals the name of the device, and it is likely to be known as the Redmi Pro 2. It means that the device will be the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Pro that was launched back in 2016. The posters were initially spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo, and later reported by Nashville Chatter. According to the report, it is likely that the Redmi Pro 2 may also come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device. This comes weeks after Lin Bin, the President of Xiaomi teased an upcoming smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Bin also confirmed that the unnamed device was set to launch in January 2019. Considering that information and taking into account the rumors about the 48-megapixel sporting smartphone coming with a Snapdragon 675, it’s being reported that this may be the same smartphone.

If that is the case then we will have to wait till the next month for the launch of the smartphone. In between, the company will launch a different smartphone with the name Xiaomi Mi Play that it has been teasing since the past couple of days.