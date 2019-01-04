comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 renders leaked via TENAA listing; specifications, features revealed

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 could be priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000)

  • Published: January 4, 2019 4:57 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2

Photo credit: Android Pure

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi smartphones have been in the rumor mills. The company is said to launch either Redmi 7 or Redmi Pro 2 soon. Now, renders of the Redmi Pro 2 have surfaced on Chinese Certification website.

According to the leaked renders, the smartphone could sport a dual rear camera setup accompanied by LED flash. There could also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Instead of the traditional notch, Xiaomi could incorporate a waterdrop style notched display, housing a single camera for shooting selfies. The smartphone might be available in a combination of pink and blue gradient.

As per the TENAA listing, the device could pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and offer a 3,900mAh battery (18W charger). The listing doesn’t mention any other details, but previous leaks indicate that the handset could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y1 First Look

On the photography front, the smartphone may get a massive 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor for shooting selfies. As mentioned above, there could be a dual rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor with 0.8-micron pixels or Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GM1 (or both), and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone might ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

As for the pricing, rumors suggest that the base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 could be available for RMB 1,799 ( approximately Rs 18,000). However, these are just rumors and users are advised to take this information with the proverbial pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 4:57 PM IST

